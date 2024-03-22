BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — While planes are flying out, money is pouring into Battle Creek Executive Airport. A $350,000 federal grant for improvements has been cleared for takeoff.

Officials announced Friday morning that the airport's tower is set to undergo some much needed improvements.

Battle Creek Executive Airport receives $350K for improvements

"Structural repairs to the tower, as well as replacing some outdated communication equipment, weather equipment and, as well as some kind of environmental repairs, as well," Executive Director Phil Kroll explained.

The federal grant comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Federal Aviation Administration Contract Tower Program, which is funding only 20 projects around the country.

"The airport community here at Battle Creek is very excited. It's going to help the controllers, it's going to help pilots and it'll just, again, help the safety and efficiency of the airport," he said.

This is the second year the airport received the grant. Last year, it was awarded $725,000, which was used for airfield lighting control and monitoring system.

Out of 80 applicants, Battle Creek made the cut. Kroll says construction rehabilitation of the tower will likely start this fall.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube