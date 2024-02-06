AG Nessel recognizes police accreditations, urges other departments to join

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made a stop in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon to announce the accreditations of law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

Michigan has 577 law enforcement agencies.

Now, 77 have completed the accreditation program, including the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, which received its second certificate Tuesday.

“KDPS is proud to announce that our department has maintained accreditation status through the MILEAC which demonstrates our continued commitment to providing exceptional professional services to the citizens of Kalamazoo,” Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief David Boysen said.

Meanwhile, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office became just the second sheriff’s office in the state to do so.

“This is the gold standard. These are the very highest standards now that they’ve met,” AG Nessel said. “It’s actually cost saving for the state, as well. And that’s why we really encourage every department in the state to try to pursue accreditation.”

FOX 17

Police accreditation is a voluntary and proactive program that promotes the highest standards in professional policing services and protection of the community.

Accredited police agencies, like the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, must seek re-accreditation every three years to comply with program requirements.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube