Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BC

Actions

9 teens arrested in connection with recent Kalamazoo shootings, stolen vehicles

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating Sunday morning's shooting that left a man hospitalized in critical condition.
Kalamazoo Public Safety 07182021
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 14:40:01-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police say they arrested nine teenagers believed to be involved in multiple recent car thefts and shootings.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the teens, ages 13-17, were arrested in two separate situations involving stolen cars.

Police say when they searched the vehicles, they found multiple weapons and ammunition.

Kalamazoo police say the arrests come after officers responded to a call for shots fired. According to police, after officers arrived and didn’t find a suspect or victim, they learned a minor had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim did not cooperate and did not want to press charges.

Anyone with information about crimes or violence in Kalamazoo is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or the silent observer at 269-343-2100.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time