9 teens arrested in connection with recent Kalamazoo shootings, stolen vehicles

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police say they arrested nine teenagers believed to be involved in multiple recent car thefts and shootings.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the teens, ages 13-17, were arrested in two separate situations involving stolen cars.

Police say when they searched the vehicles, they found multiple weapons and ammunition.

Kalamazoo police say the arrests come after officers responded to a call for shots fired. According to police, after officers arrived and didn’t find a suspect or victim, they learned a minor had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim did not cooperate and did not want to press charges.

Anyone with information about crimes or violence in Kalamazoo is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or the silent observer at 269-343-2100.

