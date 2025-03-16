KVET and CRT seize undisclosed amount of cocaine in drug bust at Kalamazoo house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An undisclosed amount of cocaine was seized from a house in Kalamazoo by members of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and Crime Reduction Team (CRT) on Thursday.

A "large sum" of US currency, believed to be profits of drug sales, was also seized.

Per a release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, the drug bust happened at a residence on Woodward Avenue, following an investigation into drug sales.

A 33-year-old man will be facing multiple felony charges in connection to the case.

Tips? Call KVET at 269-337-8880 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343- 2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube