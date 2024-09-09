KPS parents notified of concerning social media posts

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Fox 17 has obtained a letter sent home to parents of students at East Kentwood High School and the EK Freshman Campus Sunday evening.

Superintendent, Kevin Polston, wrote to 9th-12th grade students, families, and staff, sharing information about conversation threads circulating on social media over the weekend that "may be concerning to some of our students and families."

It's not immediately clear which posts the superintendent is referring to but Fox 17 has unconfirmed images of various posts shared with the newsroom.

The superintendent complimented the student who made them aware of the comments in a timely manner.

The district says it investigated the situation with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer.

The superintendent says the district was able to successfully resolve the situation and says there were, at no point, credible threats to the community.

He did offer a reminder to students and family members that they can confidentially report any concerns to either Silent Observer or OK2Say.

