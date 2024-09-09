Byron Center Schools closed after threat to middle, high schools

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — After being notified of threats to Byron Center's West Middle School and High School, the district canceled class for Monday, Sept. 9.

Room to Bloom is also closed, stated a letter sent to parents penned by Superintendent, Kevin Macina.

"As we gather relevant information, we will keep you updated," it reads. "More information will be shared regarding extracurricular activities."

Macina went on to applaud those who came forward once they heard the threat and encourage students to reach out to the administration, a teacher, or OK2Say should they hear about a situation threatening any student's safety.

In a statement Monday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office shared that this incident was a rumor that snowballed from report of a student carrying a pocketknife at the football game between Byron Center and East Kentwood.

The knife was confiscated and Deputies determined the student had no plans to use it, but others began to spread the information on social media, adding that the student's intentions were violent.

BYRON CENTER, Mich: The Kent County Sheriff's Office has been investigating allegations of a school threat at Byron Center Schools and East Kentwood Schools. Our investigation revealed that this threat is a product of rumors and speculation shared over social media. We take these threats seriously, and we work alongside the districts involved to conduct thorough investigations.



Last Friday, Byron Center Schools hosted a football game against East Kentwood Schools. During the game, our School Resource Officers were told about a Byron Center Student who had a knife. Our School Resource Officer located and confiscated the pocket knife and determined the student did not have any intent to harm anyone. As a result of this interaction, rumors started that this student was going to commit an act of violence. A Snapchat story was created, fueling this rumor, which was shared throughout our community.



