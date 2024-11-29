Koelzer family celebrates 50 years of football game tradition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since 1974 the Koelzer family has been playing a game of football the day after Thanksgiving.

That makes this year the 50th.

“So I started when I was eight,” Mike Koelzer said.

The game is played at Kent Hills Elementary School, the same place it's always been.

“Many years ago, we used to live, like, two blocks from here,” Pete Koelzer said.

Now, the Koelzer brothers drive from all over to get together. This year, one brother wasn't able to make it because of the snowy weather.

But still, the game went on.

“We’ve had days where we’re out here in shorts, as you know in Michigan where it’s maybe 50 degrees. But we’ve had worse snow than this,” Pete said.

No major injuries have been reported over the years, just a few hurt shoulders and broken noses.

“It’s kind of changed over the years. It used to be that we were the young guys; now we’re the old guys, and we’re a little slower,” Tom Koelzer said.

Neighbors show out to save the Christmas Lite Show after vandalism

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube