Kik Pool opens for Summer 2022 today

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kik Pool has announced that it has opened for the Summer 2022 season today. The pool will be open throughout the summer until Sunday, August 14.

The pool will be open for lap swimming every day between 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Open swimming will be available Monday-Thursday from 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 1:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Starting on June 14, Aqua Fitness classes from Justice Move Fitness will be available for guests. They will be held on Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. The classes for are adult guests and for kids when accompanied by a participating adult. There will not be an additional fee to participate in the class.

Pool passes for the summer season are currently available to purchase at both the pool and the Kalamazoo Parks Office. The passes are $100 for Kalamazoo city residents and $140 for non-residents. Passes for the day are $7 for adults and $4 for kids between the ages of 2-17. Children under the age of 2 can enter for free.

The Kik Pool will be open throughout the summer until August 14. More information on the Aqua Fitness classes can be found on the Just Move Fitness website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube