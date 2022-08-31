Kids Food Basket kicks off Brown Bag Decoration Month with Battle of the Bags

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been 20 years since Bridget Whitney founded Kids' Food Basket and, with the support of people and organizations across West Michigan, their mission will continue for years to come.

September is Brown Bag Decoration Month— KFB invites everyone to decorate the classic brown paper lunch sack with fun designs to add a little extra love to the meals served to kids in need.

FOX 17 is proud to partner in this initiative during high school football games. We'll be out at 4 rivalry match-ups with everything needed to decorate bags while cheering for your team.

Join us at these games to help fight childhood hunger!



THURSDAY, Sept 1 – Mona Shores at Rockford

FRIDAY, Sept 9 – Cedar Springs at GR Catholic Central

FRIDAY, Sept 16 – Hudsonville at Caledonia

FRIDAY, Sept 23 – Sparta at Belding

Thirty schools will be helping out with Brown Bag Decorating Week during the last days of September, plus KFB will host a Brown Bag Decorating Community Pop-Up— 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their Kent County location on September 27. You can come decorate bags alongside local artists while enjoying food and drinks from on-site food trucks.

You can also drop bags you decorated yourself at any of Kids' Food Basket's three locations:

KFB - Kent County

1300 Plymouth NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KFB - Ottawa + Allegan

652 Hastings Avenue Holland, MI 49423

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KFB – Muskegon County

Central United Methodist Church

1011 2nd St. Muskegon, MI 49440

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids Food Basket provides healthy meals for 9,600 kids across schools in Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, and Muskegon Counties and are always looking for volunteers. Join the fight against hunger here.

