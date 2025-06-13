Kickback app turns your to-do list into someone else's paycheck

GRAND RAPIDS..MICH — A Calvin University graduate has created an app that allows people to post odd jobs and tasks, and then connect with others in the community who are willing to complete those jobs for a price set by the requester.

Cameron Lockrey, the creator of the Kickback app, said he was just trying to make some extra money for school when he realized the growing need for affordable labor.

"I kind of wondered if there was another way for me to be able to do these odd jobs to make some extra money," Lockrey said.

After speaking with potential clients and workers, Lockrey created Kickback, an app that verifies the identities of those posting jobs and those applying to complete them.

"On Kickback, there's background checks, verification, such as like, facial verification," Lockrey explained.

For those posting tasks, the app allows them to set their own rate and then select from a list of applicants.

"When you post a request at your rate, they can see it apply, and then you can select from the list of those who have applied," Lockrey said.

Lockrey said the app has created an impact in the community, with several single mothers using the platform to earn additional income.

The app's creator highlighted one of his favorite moments using Kickback, saying, "I was able to help an individual relocate their fence through Kickback. And then he took me out for beer and pizza afterwards."

Lockrey said he will continue to improve the app as it gains traction. The Kickback app is available for download on both iPhone and Android devices.

To download the app you can visit: https://kickbackservices.com/

Kickback app turns your to-do list into your neighbor's paycheck

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube