Kevin Smith coming to GLC Live at 20 Monroe for 'Clerks III' screening on October 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Writer and director Kevin Smith is coming to Grand Rapids to show his latest film Clerks III. GLC Live at 20 Monroe will be hosting “Clerks III: The Convenience Tour” on Saturday, October 15.

After the screening of the film, Smith will host a question-and-answer session. Clerks III brings back Brian O’Halloran as Dante Hicks, Jeff Anderson as Randal Graves, Rosario Dawson as Becky Scott, Trevor Fehrman as Elias Grover, and Jason Mewes as Jay. Smith will also reprise the role of Silent Bob. In the film, Dante and Randal are still working at the Quick Stop, which they bought at the end of 2006’s Clerks II. While at the Quick Stop, Randal has a heart attack. Later at the hospital, he tells Dante that he has decided to make a movie about their lives working in a convenience store. Smith previously shared that his 2018 heart attack would be an influence on the film.

Smith’s career began with the original Clerks in 1994. It was also the first film set in Smith’s View Askewniverse series. Other films set in the universe include 1995’s Mallrats, 1997’s Chasing Amy, and 1999’s Dogma. The most recent film in the series is 2019’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, a sequel to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The franchise also expanded to television with Clerks: The Animated Series, which aired on ABC in 2000. Outside of the View Askewniverse, Smith wrote and directed 2004’s Jersey Girl and 2014’s Tusk. He also directed multiple episodes of The CW’s The Flash and Supergirl. Smith has written multiple comic books, including Daredevil for Marvel and Green Arrow for DC. He is also a podcaster and co-hosts SModcast with Scott Mosier, Fatman Beyond with Marc Bernardin, and Hollywood Babble-On with Ralph Garman.

“Clerks III: The Convenience Tour” will stop at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on Saturday, October 15 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Live Nation's website. A video message from Smith about the tour can be found below:

