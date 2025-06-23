Kentwood Residents flock to community splash pad to beat 90-Degree heat

KENTWOOD, Mich. — As temperatures soared past 90 degrees, Kentwood residents flocked to the splash pad at Veterans Memorial Park to cool off on Sunday.

Children and families eagerly embraced the refreshing water features. "What do you think of the weather today? Really hot," commented one youngster, capturing the sentiment shared by many attendees who sought relief from the scorching heat.

"When we got out the car, it was hot. Like, as soon as we got here, it was hot outside," one family member mentioned, emphasizing the intensity of the day's warmth.

Cameron, a visitor to the park, suggested it was a great place to hang out with friends. "If you're outside and you want to go somewhere, feel like your friends or something. You can, like, call them and, like, make plans and come here and like, yeah, just go to the water," Cameron said.

For some children, certain features of the splash pad stood out. "If you want to come here, like, definitely go under that bucket, because the buckets were the best part of this place," one family member advised. Another added their favorite was riding scooters through the star-shaped features of the splash pad.

Others opted for a sweet way to beat the heat, indulging in ice cream. "I got birthday cake dip," said one delighted kid named Tiffany,

WXMI Some families decided to get a sweet treat to cool off from the heat.

With the heat wave persisting, one family found solace in both ice cream and air conditioning. "It's really feel nice since it's really like a hot wave, like a heat wave. So we just need to, like, eat some ice cream and calm down to the air condition," Tiffany explained.

The splash pad at Veterans Memorial Park in Kentwood is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering a perfect destination to stay cool during the next hot day.

