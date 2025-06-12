Kentwood resident's $10K donation fuels local pantry in fight against food insecurity

The Little Free Pantry in Kentwood has provided free food for residents for over a decade

Longtime resident Michael Hadding has been giving back to the city for years. This time with a $10,000 donation

The pantry has added a 'Feel Good Fridge' in recent months, providing fresh and frozen food for residents

Kentwood resident's generous $10K donation fuels local pantry in fight against food insecurity

According to Feeding America, food insecurity affects more than 1.5 million people in Michigan. With numbers like those, the City of Kentwood is tackling the issue with the support of its community.

The Little Free Pantry, has been serving the community for nearly a decade, becoming a vital resource for residents struggling to access food and essential items.

WXMI The pantry provides canned, fresh and frozen foods for residents in need in Kentwood.

“We found that a lot of people are struggling with, you know, having food and that kind of stuff,” said Lori Gresnick, a program coordinator for Kentwood Parks and Recreation. The pantry operates on a “no ask” basis, meaning those in need can access the resources without any questions.

Aside from stocking food year-round, the Little Free Pantry also provides personal hygiene items, boxed food, and now features a “feel-good fresh fridge” with fresh and frozen goods.

WXMI The Feel Good Fridge is a new addition to the pantry, allowing the city to provide fresh and frozen food for residents.

Michael Hadding, a Kentwood resident for more 20 years, has witnessed the impact of the pantry firsthand, noting that staff members go the extra mile by setting aside items for individuals they know personally.

Michael, now retired, is dedicated to supporting the pantry with donations. He encourages others to contribute.

Michael's recent $10,000 donation exemplifies his commitment to the cause, the pantry employees say.

“This allows them, and when I say them, they know their clientele. Now they can start planning ahead,” he explained.

Kentwood Parks and Rec. Longtime Kentwood resident Michael Hadding, donating 10 thousand dollars to the Little Food Pantry.

Highlighting how the funds can help coordinate the purchase of fresh milk, vegetables and other essentials.

Emphasizing the importance of giving all year round, Michael said, "You don't have to give during the holidays. You can give in the middle of summer."

He hopes his donation will inspire others to support the community in Kentwood, allowing the pantry to order essential items like milk and meats.

By providing these necessary resources, Michael aims to make a significant impact on the lives of those in need.

His efforts reflect a broader hope to inspire community members to actively support their fellow residents through donations and volunteerism.

