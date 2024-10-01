Zeeland business collecting donations to support people impacted by Hurricane Helene

ZEELAND, Mich. — A local business is encouraging others to help people impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Merchant Automotive, located in Zeeland, is collecting essential items to bring relief to Southern states that were hit hard by the storm.

The group encourages items like medical supplies, water and gasoline.

Many of the organizers had recently visited North Carolina for a business trip, during which they witnessed some of the damage left in the hurricane’s wake.

"While we were at that conference, the people there to teach, their houses and business were wiped away by the devastation,” says Owner Eric Merchant. “So it hit home that way, and we have family in North Carolina. There's a lot of customers in North Carolina and that whole area. So it’s kind of got a personal touch when someone you know has been affected by it."



Anyone interested in lending a hand may bring donations to Merchant Automotive or Rozema’s Car Care in Hudsonville.

