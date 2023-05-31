Zeal Aerial Fitness offering unique, active summer camp for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the school year comes to an end, you may be looking for a summer camp opportunity for your kids.

Zeal Aerial Fitness is offering a unique opportunity for youth to keep them active, while also introducing them to something new.

The studio is hosting its 2nd year of Youth Summer Camp in an effort to get kids moving, help them discover new interests and gain more self-confidence.

Kids can get involved in learning both hoop and silks, guided by experienced teachers.

By the end of the summer, participants will have the option to perform at our “look what I can do day” where friends and family are invited to see all the exciting tricks they’ve learned in class.

Classes are separated by age groups six to 10 years old and 11 to 15 years old, with the option for more advanced students to take an intermediate level of hoop and silks.

A study from Arizona Early Childhood found that this kind of activity can also improve memory, and concentration, and teach discipline.

Kids can attend all six weeks or pick and choose which weeks to attend. The more weeks kids attend, the higher the discount you get. Payment plans are also available to make these camps more accessible for all.

Cost breakdowns are as follows:



1 week - $68

2 weeks - $128

3 weeks - $180

4 weeks - $224

5 weeks - $260

6 weeks - $288

The camp is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. from June 13th to June 27th.

Zeal Aerial Fitness is also offering several pole workshops for kids which will focus on basic spins and climbs, as well as gymnastic and dance moves like handstands and splits. The studio is hoping this workout class will break stigmas surrounding aerial fitness in a safe and inclusive environment.

For further information and to get your kids signed up, please visit their website and click the “Zeal Youth” tab.