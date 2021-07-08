Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Yum! Woman eats 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes at Michigan bar

items.[0].image.alt
(Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)
NEW YORK – JULY 4: A plate of hot dogs sit on a table at the annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island July 4, 2005 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Kobayashi won for the fifth year in a row eating 49 hotdogs in 12 minutes. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)
Defending champ wins women’s hot dog contest
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 12:46:38-04

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Hot dog! A competitive eater wolfed down 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes at a bar in western Michigan.

Molly Schuyler set a local record at The Corner Bar in Rockford.

That's where thousands of customers have their names on the wall for eating just a fraction of that number.

Schuyler showed up and started eating Wednesday.

Anyone who eats 12 chili dogs in four hours gets their name on the wall.

There are about 6,000 names.

Well, meeting that requirement was no problem for Schuyler.

She asked if she could return.

The manager of The Corner Bar says, “Any time you want."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time