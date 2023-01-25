‘Your Partner, Your Place’: Kent County unveils new brand and logo

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County government has launched a new brand, dubbed “Window on the County.”

A new primary logo was unveiled to reflect the brand’s vision statement, as well as a new tagline: “Your Partner, Your Place.”

“We set out to align the Kent County brand with the County’s vision, mission and the work we do in and for the communities we serve,” says Administrator Al Vanderberg. “With this new brand, we aim to help residents better understand what County services are available to them and, more importantly, help them take full advantage of the services they pay for with their tax dollars.”

The logo resembles a window in the county’s shape, underscored by wavelike pattern representing its rivers and streams.

We’re told the logo will be featured throughout the organization — including the Animal Shelter, Health Department and Prosecutor's Office — but official documents will still display the county seal.

“We’re excited to provide residents a clearer picture of the breadth of services we offer,” adds Vanderberg. “This brand is foundational to that understanding.”

County officials say its Board of Commissioners approved the new brand on Oct. 27, 2022.

