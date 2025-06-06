'You feel free': People with disabilities set sail on Reeds Lake

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When sailing, the wheelchairs, crutches and walkers are left on the shore.

On Friday, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation hosted an adaptive sailing clinic on Reeds Lake, continuing a yearly tradition of wind-powered inclusion.

"Everyone's equal on the water," said Christy VanHaver, the rehab hospital's sports coordinator for wheelchair and adaptive sports.

"It's part of our culture here in Michigan," VanHaver said about sailing. "To share that with everybody is what we're about."

A total of 19 people participated in the clinic, split into two, three-hour sessions in the morning and afternoon.

"Any time you can be out on the lake, it is a great time," said participant Scott Nauta, a sailor and stroke survivor.

As a result of his stroke, Nauta lost motor function on the left side of his body, specifically his hand, making it difficult for him to maneuver a sailboat.

Mary Free Bed, though, has "mastered" a way for him to continue to sail, Nauta says, calling upon the Grand Rapids Yacht Club and Traverse City Area Community Sailing to supply adaptive sailboats. As a result of certain modifications to the watercraft, they're easier to steer and less likely to tip.

"To be out on the water and above the unknown, to feel the sun beating down on you is is a great thing," Nauta said.

Tom Ayotte and Bruce Stine, two other participants, say they'd like to see more blind people like them at adaptive events such as the sailing clinic.

"You get out there and you feel free," said Ayotte, who also goes golfing and practices archery with his friend.

"It's a great opportunity," Stine said.

