Wyoming's Oriole Park vandalized, cleanup underway

WYOMING, Mich. — Oriole Park in Wyoming was vandalized overnight into Saturday, according to the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department.

“The park remains safe and open for your use,” the department wrote in a Facebook post this morning. “Staff are working this morning to replace the picnic tables and arranging for paint removal by our contractor.”

They say it may take several days for repairs to be made.

Those with information on the vandals responsible are asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube