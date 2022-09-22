Watch Now
Wyoming Young Professionals Group building connections with tomorrows leaders

Posted at 5:04 AM, Sep 22, 2022
Community leaders in Wyoming are reaching out to young professionals— building connections and growing careers through networking and education.

Wyoming Young Professionals Group says it takes much more than a degree to find success in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to learn from past generations.

The group offers resources for anyone looking to create positive change in their community and careers.

At their latest meeting, speakers helped explain the power of networking, how to easily tackle time management, and what best pushes your personal brand forward.

Wyoming Young Professionals Group is an active committee that works to connect those seeking success with those who can help them get there.

If you're interested in learning more, check out their Facebook page or website.

