Wyoming woman found safe after call issued for her well-being

WYOMING, Mich. — A woman missing for two days was found safe just hours after a public call for tips on her whereabouts.

The 24-year-old had last been seen on January 27 in downtown Grand Rapids. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety issued a release on her disappearance two days later on Wednesday.

She was considered at risk because of concerns for her well-being, according to the public safety department.

Officers thank the public for a continued willingness to help out when people go missing.

FOX 17 has chosen to not use the woman's name or image in our reporting since she was found safe.

