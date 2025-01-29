Missing Wyoming woman last seen in downtown GR Sunday

WYOMING, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman out of Wyoming.

Madeline McDonald, 24, was last seen Jan. 26 in downtown Grand Rapids, according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

We’re told foul play is not suspected but loved ones are concerned for her safety.

Madeline is described as a white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is about 5’3” tall. It’s not known what she was wearing when she disappeared, and authorities aren’t sure where she was headed.

Those with knowledge related to Madeline’s whereabouts are urged to connect with WPD at 616-530-7300. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

