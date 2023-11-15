Wyoming will host new holiday event on Friday, December 1

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming Parks & Recreation Department has announced that it will host a new holiday event. Wrap Up Wyoming will be held on Friday, December 1 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Wyoming Senior Center (2380 DeHoop Avenue Southwest).

The event will have musical performances from the Godwin Heights High School Percussionists and the Wyoming Public Schools Jazz Band. Wyoming Public Safety will also be in attendance with their vehicles for a Touch-A-Truck opportunity. There will also be cookie decorating, hot cocoa, as well as crafts and displays highlighting holidays celebrated in December.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and reindeer will also be at Wrap Up Wyoming.

Visitors to Wrap Up Wyoming are asked to donate new, warm clothing such as hats, gloves, scarves, and coats. The event will be the kickoff to a donation drive that runs throughout the month of December. The collected items will be donated to Wyoming area schools.

“This event is a wonderful way to ring in the holiday season and spend quality time with friends and family,” said Wyoming Parks & Recreation Director Krashawn Martin. “It’s the perfect opportunity to talk to your little ones about the importance of lending a hand and giving back to your community.”

Wrap Up Wyoming will be held on Friday, December 1. More information on the event can be found on Wyoming’s website.

