Wyoming Spring Carnival to be held April 28-May 7 at Lamar Park

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming has announced the return of the Wyoming Spring Carnival. The carnival will be held from April 28-May 7 at Lamar Park.

Monday-Thursday, the carnival will be open from 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m. On Friday, it will be open from 2 p.m.-8:30 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the carnival will be open from 12 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

The Wyoming Spring Carnival features carnival rides, food, games, and prizes.

Ticket sales from the carnival will support youth scholarships and programming through the Wyoming Parks & Recreation Department.

“The Spring Carnival is a great opportunity for people of all ages to come out and celebrate the change in seasons,” said Wyoming Parks & Recreation Director Krashawn Martin. “It’s a chance for us to build on a community tradition that funds a good cause impacting youth in Wyoming.”

