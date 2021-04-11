Wyoming shooting injures two on Joosten Street

WYOMING, Mich. — Two people were injured in a shooting on Joosten Street in Wyoming today, according to Lt. Eric Wiler with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

We’re told the two victims sustained minor injuries.

First responders got to the scene at the 1100 block of Joosten St. SW just before 9 p.m.

Police say a bullet grazed one of the victim's head, while another victim was shot in the hand.

Lt. Wiler says no suspects are in custody. A description of the suspect or suspects is not available at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety at (616)530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345.

