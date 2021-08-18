Wyoming Public Schools to require all students, staff to wear masks indoors

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Public Schools (WPS) will require all students and staff to wear masks indoors in all district buildings this fall.

WPS says the mask requirement goes into effect on August 23.

The district will continue to track data and consult with the Kent County Health Department and reevaluate the mask requirement by September 30.

The mask requirement applies to all PK-12 students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will not be required for outdoor recess or outdoor learning activities.

Masks will need to be worn on all school buses.

