Wyoming Public Safety seeks missing 66-year-old man, not seen since Dec. 11

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming authorities request help from the public in finding a man who has been missing for more than a month.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says 66-year-old Darriol Stephens was last seen by his roommate on Dec. 11 when he left home.

We’re told Stephens needs medical attention and his safety is called into question.

Stephens’s vehicle is described as a black 2012 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate “DSG2228.” Public safety officials note the tinted windows in the photo above.

Those with information in connection to the man’s location are urged to call authorities at 616-530-7300, Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, or dial 911.

