Wyoming police: Woman shot in stomach, no arrests

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating after a woman was shot Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Delwood Avenue, which is between Engle Street SW and Lee Street SW, just before 3 p.m. Friday after someone reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone lying in the road.

For reference, the area is about a one minute drive from Lee High School.

FOX 17 talked with Aaron Seeley who lives nearby. He says he went outside, saw a fight happening then heard a gunshot.

"Car sped off, seen a lady laying in the road. Very scary, very traumatic and I pray for them," Seeley said. "I hope everyone's gonna make [a] safe recovery."

When they got there, officers found a 37-year-old Wyoming woman who had been shot in the stomach.

The woman was taken to the hospital and her current condition is not known.

"Very good neighborhood, man, that's the thing about it," Seeley added. "We moved here and we've been nothing but happy with it but, you know, it's very scary for my child and [my roommate's] child being inside the home."

Detectives did identify a person of interest in the investigation but said they have not made any arrests yet.

FOX 17

Wyoming DPS says officers have identified and interviewed other people involved and do not believe there is any threat to the public.

"There's kids everywhere around here, man, and, you know, it's sad that people don't care about other people's lives," Seeley continued. "It could have ricocheted. There's kids right out here, you know, playing...enjoying their sunny day. It's definitely scary for everyone around here, man."

If you have any information about the shooting, call Wyoming police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

