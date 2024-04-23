Wyoming Police say goodbye to retired K9

WYOMING, Mich. — Goodbyes are hard, especially to such a good boy. Wyoming Police Officers find themselves saying goodbye to a retired one of their own, they announced this morning.

It is with profound sadness that the Wyoming Department of Public Safety announces the death of retired police K9 Jett.

—Wyoming Police Department

Jett—a K9 just as fast and bituminous as his name would imply, retired in 2021 after 6 years with the Wyoming Police Department due to arthritis.

City of Wyoming - City Hall social media Retired Wyoming Police K9 Jett passed away in April 2024



He was best known for his dual role in tracking suspects and detecting narcotics.

"Jett was a loyal and beloved member of the Wyoming Police family and will be greatly missed," the department told FOX 17.

Jett spent his retirement chasing tennis balls, getting belly scratches, and watching for Amazon deliveries with his handler, Officer Adam Sherman.