Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Wyoming Police say goodbye to retired K9

Wyoming Police K9 Jett -
Wyoming Police Department
Retired Wyoming Police K9 Jett passed away in April 2024
Wyoming Police K9 Jett -
Posted at 8:23 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 08:23:43-04

WYOMING, Mich. — Goodbyes are hard, especially to such a good boy. Wyoming Police Officers find themselves saying goodbye to a retired one of their own, they announced this morning.

It is with profound sadness that the Wyoming Department of Public Safety announces the death of retired police K9 Jett.
—Wyoming Police Department

Jett—a K9 just as fast and bituminous as his name would imply, retired in 2021 after 6 years with the Wyoming Police Department due to arthritis.

K9 Jett - Wyoming Police Department - City of Wyoming social media
Retired Wyoming Police K9 Jett passed away in April 2024

He was best known for his dual role in tracking suspects and detecting narcotics.

"Jett was a loyal and beloved member of the Wyoming Police family and will be greatly missed," the department told FOX 17.

K9 Jett off duty - Wyoming Police Department - City of Wyoming social media
Retired Wyoming Police K9 Jett passed away in April 2024

Jett spent his retirement chasing tennis balls, getting belly scratches, and watching for Amazon deliveries with his handler, Officer Adam Sherman.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book