Wyoming police: Road rage shooting hospitalizes teen

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that likely stems from road rage.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

When they got there, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

First responders took the victim to the hospital with what they believe are nonlife-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near 36th Street and US-131.

They say a “road rage encounter” happened between two cars and led to the shooting.

Wyoming DPS says the suspect’s vehicle is a silver sedan and there were several people inside at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

