Wyoming police investigating threat tied to Craig's Cruisers

WYOMING, Mich. — As many families are planning to celebrate the end of 2024, a threat against one of West Michigan's well-known party places is under investigation.

The Craig's Cruisers location off US-131 in Wyoming is the target of a threat posted to social media, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

In the text screenshot being shared on multiple social media platforms, the person behind it threatened to shoot people at the Craig's Cruisers Wyoming location. That threat is under investigation.

“Wyoming Police are aware of and investigating a social media post regarding threats to Craig’s Cruisers Family Fun Center," Lt. Andrew Koeller told FOX 17 in a written statement. "The Wyoming Police Department remains committed to providing a safe environment for all who live, work, and visit the City of Wyoming.”

FOX 17 reached out to Craig's Cruisers for comment on the threat. The center posted late Tuesday morning about the social media post, saying it implemented enhanced security measures for the day to protect guests and employees.

Craig's Cruisers Family Fun Center A statement posted by Craig's Cruisers Family Fun Center on social media

Anyone with information on the threat is encouraged to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

