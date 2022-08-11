Wyoming police investigate armed bank robbery, suspect on the loose

WYOMING, Mich. — Officers with the city of Wyoming Department of Public Safety are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday at a bank.

Officers responded to the Fifth-Third Bank on Michael Avenue SW Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

They say a man entered the bank, demanded money from the teller and implied that he had a weapon.

The department says the man got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Officers tried to find the suspect with a K-9 track, but they were not able to find him.

The suspect is a white man in his 60s and about 5-foot-4. Witnesses say his face was partially covered by a mask and sunglasses.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect, call Wyoming Police at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

