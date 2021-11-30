Watch
Wyoming police ID man arrested in connection to choking incident

Wyoming police unit file photo
Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 30, 2021
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police have identified the suspect involved in a choking incident earlier this month.

Adam Bol, 33, has been arraigned on one count of assault by strangulation and one count of unlawful driving away of an automobile, according to a news release Tuesday.

Officers responded Nov. 10 to the 4700 block of Vancouver Ave. SW for a report of a woman who had been choked.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police did not immediately respond with an update on the victim’s condition.

