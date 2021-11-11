Watch
1 in critical condition after choking incident in Wyoming: police

Wyoming police unit file photo
Posted at 9:19 AM, Nov 11, 2021
WYOMING, Mich. — A choking incident from earlier this week left a person in critical condition, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Police say they were called to help on a medical call about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Van Couver Avenue near Byron Center Avenue.

Their investigation showed someone had been choked and one person has been taken into custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Information on potential charges or names wasn’t immediately available.

