Wyoming police determine deadly driveway shooting was a murder-suicide

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police say two men found dead with gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home Friday morning was the result of a murder-suicide.

Police responded to the deadly shooting on Buchanan Avenue SW around 7:30 Friday morning after receiving a 911 call.

Wyoming police say 25-year-old Andrew Gil was found dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway and 30-year-old Louis Gonzales was found dead in the driveway near the car. Both men were declared dead at the scene.

Monday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said investigators determined Gonzales shot and killed Gil before turning the gun on himself.

Police say the two men are related and evidence of a dispute between the two came to light during the investigation.

