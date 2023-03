WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are investigating after two men were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday morning.

Details are limited but we know police responded to the deadly shooting on Buchannan Avenue SW around 7:30 Friday morning.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety has not released details about any possible suspects yet.

