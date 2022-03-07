Wyoming Police Department takes suspect in armed robbery into custody

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Police Department were called to an armed robbery that had taken place in the 3100 block of 28th Street SW around 8:45 pm on March 6. Cash was reported stolen by a male suspect with a gun, who had fled the scene.

Grandville Police Department were able to develop a suspect and a search warrant was executed by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety Tactical Team. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Additional information will be available after the suspect has been arraigned.

