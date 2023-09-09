Wyoming Police: 1 boy dead, another injured in overnight shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — One boy is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting overnight in Wyoming.

Wyoming Police Department said it happened on Woodward Avenue SW at 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a shooting on two people shot. Upon arrival, they found two juvenile boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was treated on scene and transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The other died at the scene.

People involved have been found and are being interviewed by investigators.

Wyoming Police Department is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police detectives at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.