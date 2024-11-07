Wyoming PD: Vehicle stolen with child inside

WYOMING, Mich. — A child is safe after Wyoming police say they were inside a vehicle that had been stolen Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the incident at around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Division Avenue, according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

We’re told a suspect made off in a stolen vehicle while a child was still inside. At one point, the suspect took the child out of the car and dropped them off.

WPD says the child was found by a parent. They were unhurt during the incident.

The carjacking remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

