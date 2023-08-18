Wyoming mayor charged in fake elector scheme due back in court

WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan mayor charged as a fake elector in the alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election will be back in court Friday for a probable cause conference.

Wyoming Mayor Kent Vanderwood faces eight felony counts ranging from conspiracy to commit forgery to election forgery.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Vanderwood was part of a group of 16 people who sent fake certificates to the federal government after the 2020 election, claiming to represent the voting will of the public.

The goal according to prosecutors was to award Michigan's electoral votes to Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden.

If convicted, Vanderwood could be sentenced to up to 85 years in prison.

His attorney has said that Vanderwood will not resign from his position or voluntarily recuse himself.

