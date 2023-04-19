Wyoming man to spend decades behind bars for ‘accidentally’ killing teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge sentenced 20-year-old Khavaree Nash Wednesday to at least more than two decades in prison.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed to FOX 17 that Nash’s sentence includes 25- 40 years for homicide and two years for felony firearm.

Back in March, a jury convicted Nash of second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.

The conviction stems from the 2021 killing of 15-year-old Ju’Qwon Calvin.

Court documents show Nash and Calvin planned to steal a handgun from someone in May of 2021.

Investigators say it did not go “as planned” and Nash, while running, started shooting toward a group of people.

The gunfire hit and killed Calvin.

Right now, Nash is serving time at the St. Louis Correctional Facility for unrelated drug and weapons convictions, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

