Wyoming man sentenced to 50 years for child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 50 years behind bars for producing child porn.

Deputies investigated reports last year saying 42-year-old Timothy Baker sexually assaulted a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

We’re told investigators located evidence of the assault in addition to evidence suggesting he and another person manufactured child porn of somebody else. The FBI subsequently identified a third assault victim.

The DOJ says Baker was later arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation, coercion and enticement, and committing those crimes while under obligation to enter the sex offender registry.

Baker was found guilty of all three charges in December 2023, according to federal attorneys.

“The crime of child exploitation is so depraved in part because its victims are so vulnerable,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office, along with our law enforcement partners, commits to protect our kids and bring these offenders to justice.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube