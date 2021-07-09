Watch
Wyoming man arrested in connection to 20+ home invasions

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jul 09, 2021
WYOMING, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man in connection with more than 20 home invasions in the area.

Frederick Matthews, a 40-year-old from Wyoming, was identified as a suspect through home surveillance systems and help from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release Friday.

The daytime home invasions were occurring since mid-April before Matthews was arrested on June 23 and found to be in possession of a victim’s property.

He has been placed under arrest and charged with first-degree home invasion, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and weapons charges.

Matthews is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Law enforcement continues to investigate.

