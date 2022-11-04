Watch Now
Wyoming man arrested, charged for possession of child porn

Posted at 2:56 PM, Nov 04, 2022
WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man is in custody for reportedly possessing child pornography.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 26-year-old Hongmin Sung was arrested during an investigation into his alleged conduct on the internet.

We’re told a search turned up evidence, which was then confiscated.

Troopers say Sung was arraigned Friday for possessing and distributing child porn, along with two additional counts of committing a crime by use of computer technology.

MSP urges those with knowledge of children being sexually exploited to file a report with the CyberTipLine.

