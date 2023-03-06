Wyoming hosting Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming and the Wyoming Police Department have announced that they will host a Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wyoming Police Department (2300 De Hoop Avenue) and at U Of M Health West’s Campus.

The event provides a safe, convenient, and responsible way for community members to dispose of prescription drugs. This includes drugs for pets.

Residents are encourages to drop off any unused, unwanted, or expired prescription pills and patches. However, liquids, needles, and sharp objects cannot be accepted.

The service is free and anonymous.

The event’s goal is to also educate the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

“Taking advantage of this free and anonymous Drug Take Back Day can help save lives in our community,” said Wyoming Police Chief Kimberly Koster. “Proper medication disposal prevents accidental poisonings, drug addiction, and overdose deaths. It can also help preserve the environment by reducing the number of medications in landfills and sewer systems.”

Throughout the year, community members can safely dispose of unused and/or expired prescription medications year-round at the Wyoming Police Department’s lobby Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Wyoming’s Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, April 22. More information can be found on the city’s website.