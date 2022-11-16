Wyoming Gives Back event to be held December 11

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming has announced the return of its Wyoming Gives Back event. It will be held on Thursday, December 11, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Wyoming City Hall (1155 28th Street Southwest).

The event will feature live holiday music from the Salvation Army Band, Godwin Heights High School Choir, Lee Varsity Voices Choir, and the Wyoming Public Schools Jazz Band. There will also be a tree lighting, hot cocoa, and cookies. Members of the Wyoming Police and Fire departments will be available to meet. Guests will also be able to take photos with Santa Claus.

Visitors who bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army Tree will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win gifts donated by Wyoming businesses.

“It’s the season for joy as our community comes together once again to celebrate the holidays,” said Wyoming Mayor Elect Kent Vanderwood. “We encourage Wyoming residents and community members to join the festivities, which will include a great lineup of local school choirs and bands, gift giving, a tree lighting and more.”

The Wyoming Gives Back event will be held on Thursday, December 11. More information on the event can be found on the city’s website.

