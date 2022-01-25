Wyoming firefighters battle early morning fires at home, fast-food restaurant

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming fire crews had a busy morning Tuesday after fires broke out at a home and a fast-food restaurant.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says police and fire crews were called to a house on Canal Avenue SW for reports of a house fire.

When officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Emergency crews say residents were able to escape the fire. One of the residents had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews battled the flames for several hours but say the house suffered significant structural damage.

The cause of the house fire is under investigation, but the Wyoming Department of Public Safety says there does not appear to be any safety concerns for the public.

Firefighters were then called to the Taco Bell on 28th Street SW around 6 a.m. after employees reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the rear of the restaurant as they arrived for work.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and say the fire had spread and the building was fully engulfed.

Crews extinguished the fire, but the building sustained substantial damage.

No one was inside the building when it caught fire and no injuries have been reported.