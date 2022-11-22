Watch Now
Wyoming Department of Public Safety looking for missing woman

City of Wyoming
Gerrie Heyman
Posted at 10:46 PM, Nov 21, 2022
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing woman. She is 63-year-old Gerrie Lynn Heyman.

Heyman is described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 156 pounds, with long gray hair. She resides at an adult care facility in Wyoming.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long brown coat, and carrying a yellow bag.

Heyman was last seen in the area of Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson in Walker at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Heyman is considered vulnerable. Due to the cold weather, there is concern for her safety.

Anyone who has seen Heyman is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or their local police agency.

