Wyoming: Crews work to knock down fire on Prairie Street

WYOMING, Mich. — Crews are currently working to put out what police called a "very large fire" in Wyoming as of 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

We're told first responders were called at 5:50 a.m. to a building in the 2600 block of Prairie Street. Everyone inside was evacuated, and so far there have been no reports of anyone hurt.

As of 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Prairie Street is closed from Wentworth Drive to Southwest Byron Center Avenue while crews work to put out the blaze.

We don't yet know what cause the fire. Stick with FOX 17 for updates as we work to learn more.