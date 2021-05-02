Watch
Wyoming carnival canceled after gunshots fired

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating Saturday evening's incident at the Spring Carnival in Lamar Park.
Posted at 1:31 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 13:40:42-04

WYOMING, Mich. — The second day of the community's Spring Carnival was canceled after an episode involving gunshots Saturday evening.

At 7:35 p.m. Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired at the Spring Carnival in Lamar Park. Witnesses reported seeing a white four-door vehicle driving quickly through the parking lot, stopping near a red pickup truck and an occupant getting out of the white vehicle and firing several gunshots into the pickup.

The white vehicle then fled the scene westbound on Porter Street while the truck fled the park in an unknown direction prior to police arriving.

Two vehicles in the parking lot were struck by bullets.

No gunshot victims or suspects have been identified in the incident.

The Spring Carnival was shut down for the remainder of the night and will not reopen on Sunday.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Wyoming Public Safety by calling (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

